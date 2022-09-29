Search

29 Sept 2022

Big visitor and local amenity traction in Laois and Kildare nearly done

Barrow Blueway in Kildare and Laois is over 75% completed

The River Barrow

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

29 Sept 2022 2:53 PM

The Barrow Blueway project which it's hoped will bring more visitors to Kildare and Laois apart from being  a new amenity for local people is in the final stages of completion.

Kildare County Council says with nearly 75% of the multi-use recreational trail is completed. It is built on and along the Barrow Line of the Grand Canal will run from Robertstown in mid Kildare to Vicarstown in east Laois taking in towns Rathangan, Monasterevin and Athy along the route.

Kildare council officials confirmed that of the total 36.5km of the towpath surface, a total of 28.5 km is complete. 

The monthly meeting of the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District on September 20 also heard 2.7km of the remaining 8km is in progress with a completion date of 2023.

The project is being delivered in partnership between County Kildare LEADER Partnership, Waterways Ireland,  Kildare County Council and Laois County Council.

Waterways Ireland said the tourist amenity will offer a huge economic boost to local areas and increase a sense of community by creating new ways to experience beauty spots.

The two county-project is funded by the Government of Ireland under Project Ireland 2040.

Blueways are designed as a network of scenic trails running on and alongside Ireland's most idyllic lakes, canals and rivers.

Other branded Blueways in the country are the Shannon Blueway which takes in Drumshanbo, Carrick-on-Shannon, Boyle and Lanesborough; the Lough Derg Blueway which covers Portumna, Dromineer, Killaloe/Ballina and Scarriff and the Shannon-Erne Blueway which encompasses Leitrim Village, Ballinamore, Ballyconnell and Belturbet.

