In Pictures: Great excitement at Timahoe N.S as All Ireland winners pay a visit

Wednesday the 12th of September was a day to remember for all at Timahoe NS as children and staff were treated to a visit from some very special guests. The Laois colors of blue and white were painted in every corner of the school to welcome the Laois all-Ireland winning football players, Mo Nerney, Aisling Donoher, Orla Hennessy, and Timahoe N.S 6th class teacher Anna Moore.
