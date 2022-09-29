Ploughing parade of champions in Portlaoise

Laois reversible ploughman Jim Ryan with Joe Ryan, Tony Dunne (coach) and Alma and James Ryan at Ploughing 2022. Picture: Alf Harvey.
A parade in honour of the all the recent extraordinary wins at the Irish World & European Ploughing Champions Parade in Ratheniska will take place in Portlaoise in October.
The National Ploughing Association say the event, which takes place on Sunday, October 9 starts at12.15pm at Lyster Square, Portlaoise and finishing at the Midlands Parks Hotel at 1 pm before the official NPA 2022 Prize Winners Banquet.
There were plenty of Laois competitors at the Ploughing which drew nearly 300,000 people to Laois from September 20 to 22 this year.
