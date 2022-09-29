Solution finally in pipeline for Slieve Bloom parking bedlam in Laois

A severe shortage of parking at one of the most visited locations in Laois is finally about to be addressed, if an update give to public representatives is delivered.

Parking problems at the Glenbarrow falls have caused problems for residents and visitors alike for some time but the issue became acute during the pandemic when travel restrictions confined people to their own counties.

During this time Gardaí were called on a number of occasions to clear jams amid what was described as 'bedlam' and 'chaotic scenes'. Road access often had to be restricted and emergency services also ran into problems taking injured people to hospital.

A new car park was seen by Laois County Council as a solution more than two years ago.

Cllr Seamus McDonald, Fianna Fáil, sought an update at the recent Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

Mr Adrian Barrett, Senior Engineer, replied in writing at the September meeting.

“The Council has engaged with the owner of lands immediately beside the existing car park at Glenbarrow and are in the process of signing a long term lease agreement for the site that will allow the council to commence construction.

“It is expected that the lease will be signed before the end of September and the council will be in a position to commence works in early October 2022,” he said.

As far back as September 2020 two car parks were in the works. The council was considering a piece of land suggested by Coillte Teoranta for a public carpark.

In the same year local landowner Nicholas Dunne applied for permission to create a public overflow carpark in his field next to the existing carpark. He was given conditional permission in May 2021.

In December 2021 Laois County Council was granted more than €120,000 to open a new car park at Glenbarrow. As part of the process environmental impact studies have had to be carried out because the Slieve Blooms are classed as a special area of conservation.