WATCH: New Laois hurling boss speaks about the new job and local club championship

Willie Maher speaks about his appointment by Laois GAA, the county set up and the local club scene on OurGame.ie podcast
EXCLUSIVE: Willie Maher has confirmed that Dan Shanahan will be part of his Laois set-up— OurGame.ie (@OurGameHQ) September 29, 2022
| @ShaneSaint @mlverney |
See more exclusive content at https://t.co/JiTTH5fPDZ https://t.co/EY7mF5vfGo
