Near misses on very dangerous Laois bend demands action

No signs like these on the road higlighted
A very dangerous bend in Clough needs a sign for road safety reasons.
So claimed Cllr Conor Bergin, Fine Gael, at a recent meeting with officials.
He tabled a motion calling on Laois County Council erect a dangerous bend sign at the bend at Bordwell/Rahandrick on the L-1634, Clough.
“It’s been brought to my attention by residents. It’s a very sharp bend and a lot of traffic comes up the road,” said Cllr Bergin.
“There have been a few near misses,” he said.
Cllr John King backed his party colleague at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.
In reply, Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, said The requested signage will be erected in the coming weeks.
