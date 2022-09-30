One of these days a Laois bridge will collapse

Laois County Council was left in no doubt about the perilous state of a bridge that’s used by locals, tourists and truck drivers at a recent meeting.

Cllr Seamus McDonald, Fianna Fáil, delivered the warning to the local authority engineers at managers in County Hall.

He tabled a motion calling for repairs to the bridge at Britas Castle at Clonaslee. He explained why and what would happen if nothing was done.

“It’s a tourist area and there is a lot of traffic up there on a daily basis…There are trucks going over that bridge hourly. One of these days it’s going to collapse,” he said.

Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied.

“A bridge inspection will be undertaken to confirm the condition of the structure. The elected member will be updated on the condition of the bridge following the inspection,” he said.

Cllr McDonald welcomed this, adding: “The sooner we get up there the better”.