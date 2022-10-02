Laois GAA club applies for planning for new sports hall

Colt GAA Club has applied for planning permission to build a new sports hall in Raheen.
The application seeks permission for a new sports hall consisting of changing rooms and referees room on the ground floor. The first floor will accommodate a club room.
The application was lodged last week. A decision is expected to be made by Laois County Council towards the end of November.
The application includes plans for the “decommissioning of existing septic tank and the provision of new wastewater treatment system and all associated and ancillary works.”
