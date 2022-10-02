Traditional song marries contemporary art on Portlaoise stage

Dunamaise Arts Centre welcomes Caoin, featuring Irish contemporary singer and visual artist Ceara Conway, to the Laois stage in October.
Known for her unique use of traditional song and lament in contemporary art, for this performance vocalist/artist Ceara Conway collaborates with musicians Kevin Murphy (cello) and Ultan O’Brien (viola, fiddle) of Slow Moving Clouds, and Anna Mullarkey (piano, electronics) to bring you a collection of sean-nós and world music songs that explore the beautiful sounds and sentiments of love, loss and longing, found in traditional praise songs, lullabies with core emphasis on the traditional Irish ‘caoineadh’, lament.
Ceara Conway has gained recognition for her singing in traditional repertoires across cultures from Irish traditional sean-nós, to Portuguese, Arabic and African song and Georgian Chant. The essence of her music is its unique hybridity, a merging of her love and respect for tradition coupled with her interest in new styles, genres and contemporary music.
The performers are: Ceara Conway – vocals, Kevin Murphy – cello, Ultan O’Brien – violin, viola, Anna Mullarkey – piano, electronics.
This CAOIN tour is produced by glór following the commissioned premiere at glór in April 2022, supported by The Arts Council. glór celebrates its 21st birthday this Autumn.
The performance takes place on Friday 7 October at 8pm. Tickets are priced €20/€18 and on sale from Dunamaise Arts Centre at Dunamaise.ie or Tel: 057 8663355.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.