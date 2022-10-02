IN PICTURES: Artists captures politics on Culture Night in Laois

The Dunamaise Arts Centre hosted Live Sketching on Culture night when local politicians John King, John Joe Fennelly and Aidan Mullins posed for a class of budding artists.
On the same night the venue hosted the Fadó Faces Exhibition that celebrates the lives and stories of older people in County Laois. Tap NEXT or ARROW to see more pictures supplied to LAOIS LIVE / LEINSTER EXPRESS by photographer Michael Scully from the event.
