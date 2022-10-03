Death Notices for Laois - Monday, October 3, 2022

Carmel Somers - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, October 3 of Carmel Somers (née O'Brien) 15 Ashley Court, Tullamore, Skyrne, Meath and Mountmellick.



Peacefully, at The Regional Hospital, Tullamore, surrounded by her loving family. Pre deceased by her husband Richard. Carmel will be sadly missed by her loving family Paul, Anne, Ben, Emmet and Helena, sons in law Tom and Tomás, daughters in law Ann, Dorothy and Yvonne, grandchildren, great-grandchild Evie, brothers Donal and Colum, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in Ashley Court on Tuesday from 5pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 12 noon to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link

http://www.tullamoreparish.ie/component/content/article/63-twenty-fifteen/3594-mywebcam2

Imelia Geraghty - Rathdowney

The death took place on Thursday, September 29 of Imelia Geraghty (née Bernes) of The Glebe, Rathdowney.



In the loving care of the nurses and staff of St. Vincent's Care Unit, Mountmellick. Sadly missed by her husband Denis and family Deborah and Declan, her brothers and sisters, grandchildren Morgan, Mia, Luca, Keira, Ryan and Aiden.

Funeral Mass on Friday, October 7th, at 2pm in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney followed by interment in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney.

Bernadette Hughes - Crettyard

The death took place on Thursday, September 22 of Bernadette Hughes of Pinner, Middlesex and formerly Clonbrock, Crettyard.

Peacefully in Northwick Park Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her mother Annie, father Jim, brother Michael and sister-in-law Anne. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sisters Anna, Margaret, Mary, Kathleen and Liz, her brother Martin, aunt Elizabeth, uncle Paddy, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday, 7th October in St. Abban’s Church, Doonane, Crettyard, Co. Laois, R93 AT86 at 12 noon, see livestream link https://laoisfuneralslive.com/8XHxXW. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Br. David O'Riordan - Castletown

The death took place on Sunday, October 2 of Br. David O'Riordan of Miguel House, Castletown, and late of Glen Road, Belfast and Appletown, Feohanagh, Co. Limerick.

Predeceased by his parents David and Catherine, sisters Eileen and Chris, brothers Paddy, Garry, Timmy, Sean and Moss. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relations, friends, kind neighbours, especially his confreres in religion and staff in Miguel House.

Reposing in Miguel House (EirCode R32 FK02) from 11 am on Tuesday, October 4th, with Evening Prayer and Rosary at 7.30 pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (Oct. 5th.) at 2pm in the Monasterey Chapel with burial immediately afterwards in the Monasterey Cemetery.

Joe Hargrove - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, October 1 of Joe Hargrove of Shandra, Portarlington.



Peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of the late Carol. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Ruth, sons Simon and Patrick, sisters Mary and Ann, brothers Martin and Tom, son-in-law Nick, grandchildren Adah, Charlie and Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, dear cousin, relatives, neighbours and his many friends in Portarlington and Dungarvan.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington (eircode R32 X5XV) on Monday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 9:20am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St John's Cemetery, Killenard travelling via Bracklone Street

Joe's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington



Elizabeth Mary Martin - Rathdowney

The death took place on Saturday, October 1 of Elizabeth Mary Martin (née Carthy) of Coolock, Dublin and formerly of Rathdowney.

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her devoted family. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Tom; very sadly missed by her loving children Pat, Geraldine, Anne, Lorraine, Adrienne (Ayo), sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Maura and May, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at the family home on Tuesday October 4th. Removal on Wednesday morning, October 5th, to the Church of St. Luke the Evangelist Kilmore West, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am, followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. No flowers please.

Elma’s funeral mass can be viewed live by clicking on the link below:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-luke-the-evangelist-kilmore-west

Julia Phelan - Attanagh

The death took place on Saturday, October 1 of Julia Phelan (née Brophy) of Earlsgarden, Attanagh.



Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home Ballyragget. Predeceased by her husband Martin. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Mary, sons Martin and Michael, sisters Mary and Peg, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Monday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please. The funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger