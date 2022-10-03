Finalists for Laois Business Awards 2022 are announced

The finalists for the Laois Business Awards have been revealed.

In a statement Laois Chamber said that, "After much deliberation by the independent Judging Panel of Vincent Cleary, Managing Director of Glenisk, Mary Rose Burke, CEO of Dublin Chamber, Paddy Dunican, Managing Director of Kilbeggan Races, and Kieran Comerford, Head of Economic Development and Enterprise at Local Enterprise Office Carlow, the finalists for the Laois Business Awards 2022 have been announced!

"This event will celebrate Laois business across all four corners of the county, of every size representing all sectors.

The finalists for the Laois Business Awards 2022 sponsored by Gas Networks Ireland, Laois County Council, and Local Enterprise Office Laois are as follows:

Outstanding SME of the Year Award (1-50 employees) – Sponsored by The Heritage

Ballykilcavan Farm and Brewery

Cummins Motor Group

Hummingbird Interiors

SOLAS Eco Garden Shop

McElwee TotalHealth Pharmacies

TekEir

Outstanding Large Business of the Year (Over 50 employees) – Sponsored by South East Technological University

Enva

Midland Steel Reinforcement Supplies

Midlands Park Hotel

The Portlaoise Plaza

Maldron Hotel Portlaoise

Start Up/Emerging New Business of the Year Award – Sponsored by Local Enterprise Office Laois

Pippa’s Parlour

Sásta Skin Health

Salutem Insights

SOLAS Eco Garden Shop

Temptation Pâtisserie

Business Supporting Community Award – Sponsored by Permanent TSB

Bloom HQ

Coco's Quik Pick

McElwee TotalHealth Pharmacies

People First Credit Union

Solas Eco Garden Shop

Excellence in Tourism and Hospitality – Sponsored by Fáilte Ireland

Ballykilcavan Farm and Brewery

Glamping Under the Stars

Maldron Hotel Portlaoise

Midland Escape

Midlands Park Hotel

Square Coffee

Excellence in Retail – Sponsored by Gerry Browne Jewellers

Adora & Co. Portlaoise

Coco’s Quik Pick

DS Sports

Fruit N' Nut Health Store

Mueller & O’Connell Bakery

Excellence in Innovation – Sponsored by Mulhall’s SuperValu, Portlaoise

Enva

Laois Sports Partnership

Midland Steel Reinforcement Supplies

Sásta Skin Health

Solas Eco Garden Shop

Best Online Presence and Social Media Award – Sponsored by McKeon Stone

Gló Design

Hummingbird Interiors

Kelly Lou Cakes

LaoisToday

Leaving Cert Guidance

Excellence in Sustainability & Climate Action – Sponsored by Gas Networks Ireland

Ballykilcavan Farm and Brewery

Enva

Glamping Under the Stars

Midland Steel Reinforcement Supplies

Solas Eco Garden Shop

Spirit of Laois Award – In Memory of Albert FitzGerald

Gerry Browne

Karen McHugh

Mountmellick Neighbourhood Watch

Portlaoise Family Resource Centre

Laois Business of the Year Award – Sponsored by Laois Chamber

Ballykilcavan Farm and Brewery

DS Sports

Enva

Midland Steel Reinforcement Supplies

Solas Eco Garden Shop

TekEir

The winners for each category will be announced at a black-tie event taking place on Friday, 4th November in The Heritage, Killenard. The master of ceremonies for the awards will be Ronan Berry, presenter of the popular Taking Care of Business Show on Midlands 103.

Tickets are available from Laois Chamber and are priced at €95 each, including drinks reception, gala dinner, and entertainment late into the night, or €800 for a table of 10. Please visit www.laoischamber.ie or e-mail caroline@laoischamber.ie to book your tickets.