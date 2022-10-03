Search

03 Oct 2022

Finalists for Laois Business Awards 2022 are announced

Finalists for Laois Business Awards 2022 are announced

Laois Chamber and the Judging Panel

Reporter:

Express Reporter

03 Oct 2022 7:53 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The finalists for the Laois Business Awards have been revealed.

In a statement Laois Chamber said that, "After much deliberation by the independent Judging Panel of Vincent Cleary, Managing Director of Glenisk, Mary Rose Burke, CEO of Dublin Chamber, Paddy Dunican, Managing Director of Kilbeggan Races, and Kieran Comerford, Head of Economic Development and Enterprise at Local Enterprise Office Carlow, the finalists for the Laois Business Awards 2022 have been announced!

"This event will celebrate Laois business across all four corners of the county, of every size representing all sectors.

The finalists for the Laois Business Awards 2022 sponsored by Gas Networks Ireland, Laois County Council, and Local Enterprise Office Laois are as follows:

Outstanding SME of the Year Award (1-50 employees) – Sponsored by The Heritage

Ballykilcavan Farm and Brewery
Cummins Motor Group
Hummingbird Interiors
SOLAS Eco Garden Shop
McElwee TotalHealth Pharmacies
TekEir

Outstanding Large Business of the Year (Over 50 employees) – Sponsored by South East Technological University

Enva
Midland Steel Reinforcement Supplies
Midlands Park Hotel
The Portlaoise Plaza
Maldron Hotel Portlaoise

Start Up/Emerging New Business of the Year Award – Sponsored by Local Enterprise Office Laois

Pippa’s Parlour
Sásta Skin Health
Salutem Insights
SOLAS Eco Garden Shop
Temptation Pâtisserie

Business Supporting Community Award – Sponsored by Permanent TSB

Bloom HQ
Coco's Quik Pick
McElwee TotalHealth Pharmacies
People First Credit Union
Solas Eco Garden Shop

Excellence in Tourism and Hospitality – Sponsored by Fáilte Ireland

Ballykilcavan Farm and Brewery
Glamping Under the Stars
Maldron Hotel Portlaoise
Midland Escape
Midlands Park Hotel
Square Coffee

Excellence in Retail – Sponsored by Gerry Browne Jewellers

Adora & Co. Portlaoise
Coco’s Quik Pick
DS Sports
Fruit N' Nut Health Store
Mueller & O’Connell Bakery

Excellence in Innovation – Sponsored by Mulhall’s SuperValu, Portlaoise

Enva
Laois Sports Partnership
Midland Steel Reinforcement Supplies
Sásta Skin Health
Solas Eco Garden Shop

Best Online Presence and Social Media Award – Sponsored by McKeon Stone

Gló Design
Hummingbird Interiors
Kelly Lou Cakes
LaoisToday
Leaving Cert Guidance

Excellence in Sustainability & Climate Action – Sponsored by Gas Networks Ireland

Ballykilcavan Farm and Brewery
Enva
Glamping Under the Stars
Midland Steel Reinforcement Supplies
Solas Eco Garden Shop

Spirit of Laois Award – In Memory of Albert FitzGerald

Gerry Browne
Karen McHugh
Mountmellick Neighbourhood Watch
Portlaoise Family Resource Centre

Laois Business of the Year Award – Sponsored by Laois Chamber

Ballykilcavan Farm and Brewery
DS Sports
Enva
Midland Steel Reinforcement Supplies
Solas Eco Garden Shop
TekEir

The winners for each category will be announced at a black-tie event taking place on Friday, 4th November in The Heritage, Killenard. The master of ceremonies for the awards will be Ronan Berry, presenter of the popular Taking Care of Business Show on Midlands 103.

Tickets are available from Laois Chamber and are priced at €95 each, including drinks reception, gala dinner, and entertainment late into the night, or €800 for a table of 10. Please visit www.laoischamber.ie or e-mail caroline@laoischamber.ie to book your tickets.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media