Finalists for Laois Business Awards 2022 are announced

Laois Chamber and the Judging Panel
The finalists for the Laois Business Awards have been revealed.
In a statement Laois Chamber said that, "After much deliberation by the independent Judging Panel of Vincent Cleary, Managing Director of Glenisk, Mary Rose Burke, CEO of Dublin Chamber, Paddy Dunican, Managing Director of Kilbeggan Races, and Kieran Comerford, Head of Economic Development and Enterprise at Local Enterprise Office Carlow, the finalists for the Laois Business Awards 2022 have been announced!
"This event will celebrate Laois business across all four corners of the county, of every size representing all sectors.
The finalists for the Laois Business Awards 2022 sponsored by Gas Networks Ireland, Laois County Council, and Local Enterprise Office Laois are as follows:
Outstanding SME of the Year Award (1-50 employees) – Sponsored by The Heritage
Ballykilcavan Farm and Brewery
Cummins Motor Group
Hummingbird Interiors
SOLAS Eco Garden Shop
McElwee TotalHealth Pharmacies
TekEir
Outstanding Large Business of the Year (Over 50 employees) – Sponsored by South East Technological University
Enva
Midland Steel Reinforcement Supplies
Midlands Park Hotel
The Portlaoise Plaza
Maldron Hotel Portlaoise
Start Up/Emerging New Business of the Year Award – Sponsored by Local Enterprise Office Laois
Pippa’s Parlour
Sásta Skin Health
Salutem Insights
SOLAS Eco Garden Shop
Temptation Pâtisserie
Business Supporting Community Award – Sponsored by Permanent TSB
Bloom HQ
Coco's Quik Pick
McElwee TotalHealth Pharmacies
People First Credit Union
Solas Eco Garden Shop
Excellence in Tourism and Hospitality – Sponsored by Fáilte Ireland
Ballykilcavan Farm and Brewery
Glamping Under the Stars
Maldron Hotel Portlaoise
Midland Escape
Midlands Park Hotel
Square Coffee
Excellence in Retail – Sponsored by Gerry Browne Jewellers
Adora & Co. Portlaoise
Coco’s Quik Pick
DS Sports
Fruit N' Nut Health Store
Mueller & O’Connell Bakery
Excellence in Innovation – Sponsored by Mulhall’s SuperValu, Portlaoise
Enva
Laois Sports Partnership
Midland Steel Reinforcement Supplies
Sásta Skin Health
Solas Eco Garden Shop
Best Online Presence and Social Media Award – Sponsored by McKeon Stone
Gló Design
Hummingbird Interiors
Kelly Lou Cakes
LaoisToday
Leaving Cert Guidance
Excellence in Sustainability & Climate Action – Sponsored by Gas Networks Ireland
Ballykilcavan Farm and Brewery
Enva
Glamping Under the Stars
Midland Steel Reinforcement Supplies
Solas Eco Garden Shop
Spirit of Laois Award – In Memory of Albert FitzGerald
Gerry Browne
Karen McHugh
Mountmellick Neighbourhood Watch
Portlaoise Family Resource Centre
Laois Business of the Year Award – Sponsored by Laois Chamber
Ballykilcavan Farm and Brewery
DS Sports
Enva
Midland Steel Reinforcement Supplies
Solas Eco Garden Shop
TekEir
The winners for each category will be announced at a black-tie event taking place on Friday, 4th November in The Heritage, Killenard. The master of ceremonies for the awards will be Ronan Berry, presenter of the popular Taking Care of Business Show on Midlands 103.
Tickets are available from Laois Chamber and are priced at €95 each, including drinks reception, gala dinner, and entertainment late into the night, or €800 for a table of 10. Please visit www.laoischamber.ie or e-mail caroline@laoischamber.ie to book your tickets.
