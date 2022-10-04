Search

04 Oct 2022

Motorists in Laois Offaly urged to be aware of increased wild deer activity

Eoghan MacConnell

04 Oct 2022 10:27 AM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Motorists in the Slieve Bloom Mountains are being urged to exercise caution as the deer breeding season gets underway. 

The Irish Deer Commission is warning motorists, particularly in mountainous and wooded areas, to exercise caution on the roads especially at dawn and dusk from now until early November. 

“It's autumn and in our forests and across our mountains, tensions are rising as the rutting or deer breeding season gets under way, the time of the year when male deer are driven by an urge to reproduce.”  

“From late September until early November the clash of antlers will be heard as males show off their virility to potential mates and, like gladiators entering an arena, they parade around showing off their armoury of antlers,” the Irish Deer Commission said. 

“While the rut is an amazing experience to witness it is also a time when there is an increased incident of road traffic accidents involving deer as male deer go in search of females and younger males are ousted by dominant males forcing deer to cross public roads and motorways,” they explained. 

“The Irish Deer Commission are calling on motorists to be vigilant at dawn and dusk, when deer are most active, particularly in high risk areas such as woodlands and mountains. What should drivers do in high risk areas? Reduce speed where they see a warning sign and stay alert. Prepare to stop, never swerve as you could hit another obstacle or oncoming vehicle.

When you see a deer "dip your headlights" as the full beam may cause the deer to freeze. If a deer has crossed in front of your vehicle, be aware that others may follow. Do not approach an injured deer,” they advised. 

Laois teen saves trapped stag

“If you are involved in a road traffic accident involving a deer or come across a  deer that has been involved in a road traffic accident, immediately contact local Gardaí.

The Irish Deer Commission operates a humane deer dispatch scheme with 135 trained volunteers assisting agencies and charities who deal with an increasing number of deer vehicle collisions nationally,” the Irish Deer Commission said.

