Ukrainian refugee numbers in Laois jump by 20%

The number of Ukrainian people who have fled the Russian invasion of their homeland has risen by a 20%, latest official figures show.

Central Statistics Office figures up to September 22 show that that 709 people who have fled the war have ended up living in Laois since it broke out earlier this year. Just over 100 of the war refugees are attending children.

The CSO has been publishing statistics on arrivals from Ukraine into Ireland since May. The latest figure show that 125 more people have arrived in Laois since early August when 584 people were registered in the county.

The August to September arrivals represents a 20% rise - the largest single monthly increase since early summer. Number in Laois had remained static since the spring and through the first half of the summer.

Of those who have arrived, 309 are residing in the Portlaoise Municipal District. This takes in Abbeyleix and Ballinakill and stretches to the Kilkenny border.

The Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District is home to 240 refugees. The large district stretches from the Offaly border, along Kildare and to Carlow.

A further 160 people have found a safe haven in the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District which stretches from the Offaly border to the boundaries with Tipperary and Kilkenny.

Of those who have arrived in Laois 78 are in primary school and 37 are in secondary school.

There have been 54,771 arrivals from Ukraine in Ireland up to September 25, of which just over 1,000 arrived in the previous week. Less than 3% of total arrivals are living in Laois.

North Inner City in Dublin and Killarney in Co. Kerry had the highest number of associated arrivals from Ukraine at 1,558.