05 Oct 2022

All the Laois GAA Fixtures on the week of the Senior Football Final

All the Laois GAA Fixtures on the week of the Senior Football Final

Tom Gannon

05 Oct 2022 2:23 PM

06-10-2022 (Thurs)
Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Hurling “B” Championship Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary
LOETB CoE 19:15 Portlaoise v Park Ratheniska Timahoe


07-10-2022 (Fri)
Laois Scór Sinsir in Laois GAA Offices @ 20:00
Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Hurling Championship Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:30 Clough Ballacolla v The Harps


08-10-2022 (Sat)
Laois Shopping Centre U20 Hurling Championship Group A Round 1
Camross 15:00 Camross v Rathdowney Errill
Laois Shopping Centre U20 “B” Hurling Championship Group A Round 1
Mountrath 15:00 St Fintan's Mountrath v Clonaslee St Manmans
Laois Shopping Centre U20 “B” Hurling Championship Group B Round 1
Rosenallis GAA 15:00 Rosenallis v Castletown
Ballyfin 15:00 Na Fianna v Ballinakill Ballypickas
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship S/Finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Rathleague 15:00 Portlaoise v O’Dempsey’s
Páirc Acaragar 15:00 Mountmellick Parish Gaels v Na Fianna Og
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football “A1” Championship S/Finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Killeshin 15:00 Killeshin v Ballyfin Gaels
Ratheniska 15:00 Park Ratheniska v The Harps


09-10-2022 (Sun)
Laois Shopping Centre JFC Final (In the event of a Replay 15/10/22)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 14:00 Portlaoise v Barrowhouse
Laois Shopping Centre SFC Final (In the event of a Replay 15/10/22)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 16:00 O’Dempsey’s v Portarlington
Laois Shopping Centre U20 Hurling Championship Group B Round 1
Abbeyleix 11:30 Abbeyleix St Lazarians v The Harps
Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Football Shield Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Ballylinan 11:30 Ballylinan v Portarlington
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football “B” Championship Q/Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Emo 12:00 St Pauls v Crettyard Spink

