MEMORY LANE IN Pictures: GAA legend the special guest on Laois GAA club's big night

Clare GAA legend Ger Loughnane was the special guest at the Ballinakill GAA Club Dinner Dance and Awards night at The Castle Arms Hotel, Durrow in 2014.
Photographer Alf Harvey was there for the Leinster Express.
Danny Hanlon celebrates with Willie Dunphy after Clough - Ballacolla won the Laois Senior Hurling Championship Final in MW O'Moore Park Portlaoise. Pic: Denis Byrne
