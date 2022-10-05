Two Laois houses getting flooded during 'downpours'
Two houses in Laois need urgent drainage to end residents' stress of getting flooding during heavy rains.
The houses are in Blackhill, Abbeyleix.
Cllr John Joe Fennelly is asking Laois County Council to take action.
"Two houses were flooded recently when we had downpours. No-one should have to take being flooded.
"In fairness to the council they have gullies for drainage but it's not adequate," he said.
He tabled a motion to the September meeting of Portlaoise Muncipal District, asking for extra drainage as some houses were recently flooded.
Council engineer Wes Wilkinson will meet him on site to examine what is required.
