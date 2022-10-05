LATEST: Laois hotel makes it into Top 10 in Ireland list by Condé Nast magazine

Ballyfin Demense is proving as popular as ever with the Laois hotel making it to the Top Ten Hotels in Ireland by Condé Nast Traveller magazine.
The selections are based on the recommendations of readers of the luxury publication aimed at the upmarket, independent traveller.
The hotel, which has a multi-award winner, is in the top three on the latest list from Conde Naste
The top of the list is dominated by hotels in Dublin such as The Westbury and The Marker Hotel.
Here is the full list:
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.