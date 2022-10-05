Council to temporarily close Laois road

Laois County Council intends to temporarily close a road in Stradbally for works later this month.
The council said the L-7835 in Stradbally will be closed from Aghamaddock to Ballinteskin between Monday, October 24 and Friday, November 11 from 8am to 6pm.
The council said the closure is necessary to facilitate water mains rehabilitation work.
Diversions will be clearly signposted. A map indicating the routes to be closed and the alternative routes will be available for inspection at www.laois.ie and Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise.
Any person wishing to object to the proposed road closure can do so by email to roadsadmin@laoiscoco.ie, or in writing to the Administrative Officer, Roads Section, Laois County Council, Áras an Chontae, James Fintan Lalor Avenue, Portlaoise by 4pm on Tuesday, October 11.
