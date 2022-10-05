English buyers make their presence felt with top prices at Sheppard's Auction House in Laois

A French diamond solitaire ring sold to a British client for €44,000
Strong demand for quality pieces led to robust bidding with top prices being achieved at Sheppard's Irish Auction House's three day sale which concluded in Durrow on Thursday last week.
English buyers made their presence felt during a week of upheaval in London. A stunning French diamond solitaire ring, set in a platinum mount, with diamond shoulders was sold to a British client for €44,000.
A rectangular Colombian emerald ring sold for €10,500 while an important French ormolu mantel clock made €9,200, almost double its estimate.
An exquisite 18 carat Cartier Tank Francaise, yellow gold diamond set quartz, ladies wrist watch sold for €6,800.
A neo-classical, white marble chimney piece sold for €4,400.
An 18th/19th century Chinese Cloisonne scholar's box went under the gavel for €2,800 while a Chinese qing hardwood altar table sold for €1,600.
Auctioneer Philip Sheppard said that he was quite pleased with what was a robust sale that followed one of the best attended preview in recent years.
L-r: Margaret Sheeran , Clinical Midwife Specialist in Lactation, Mohana Vamsi Dintakurti (Dad) Sokimya Addapalli (Mom) Advika Vamsi Dantakurti (baby), Claire Fitzpatrick, Clinical Midwife Specialist
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.