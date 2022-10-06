Midlands publican hit with huge hike in electricity bill

An Offaly publican says he has to review how he operates due to a six-fold jump in his electricity bill.

Kinnitty publican and Fine Gael councillor John Clendennen has said he will make changes to his pub and glamping business to improve energy efficiency and eliminate his use of oil.

Cllr Clendennen was speaking after a Fine Gael 'budget roadshow' in Tullamore on Wednesday where businesses and local politicians met Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

Minister Donohoe explained and defended the various measures in Budget 2023 and encouraged businesses to apply for the newly created Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS) which will provide qualifying businesses with up to 40% of the increase in their electricity or gas bills up to €10,000 per month. The scheme will be administered by the Revenue Commissioners.

Cllr Clendennen revealed that his own electricity bill has gone up at least six-fold. The Kinnitty man said he was pleased that the budget had provided some certainty.

“We've come from one crisis to another, from Covid to the energy situation. There's a lot of uncertainty out there among publicans, among businesses and beyond. But I think in particular what we've seen in the budget is that level of certainty where there will be support. That has given a sense of reassurance,” he said.

“But in saying that it's not going to be a one size fits all for everyone... we're looking at business in a whole new different manner, how we can improve efficiency, how we can reduce costs and how we can ensure the profit stays above the expenses. I think that's the bottom line for everyone.

“I mentioned in the meeting with Minister Donohoe, the supports are there, there is a reserve fund in place to potentially top it up if needs to be. But I think in the medium to longer-term, our focus really needs to be on independence in terms of energy generation.”

He said the Government should support businesses so they have the opportunity to “overcome regulatory and financial challenges” and be able to then “ensure that they have their own energy sustainability within their own premises”.

“Everything from micro generation to potentially wind energy generation and so on,” said Cllr Clendennen.

“I'm currently undergoing a process of study to introduce a lot of these measures within my own business which I'll have by spring 2023. Solar panels, new systems for heating, plumbing, pellet stoves and so on, to basically eliminate my dependence on oil completely.”

He also said he will try to renegotiate prices when his electricity supplier contract finishes and attempt to get a forecast on costs for the “heavy months” of November, December and January when temperatures are lower, evenings are shorter and there is greater dependence on power.