Another smash at notorious Laois N80 blackspot junction

Another traffic collision has happened at a Laois N80 junction that has become a notorious blackspot.

Two cars were involved in an accident this Thursday lunchtime, October 6, at the Derrycloney junction in Mountmellick on the Portlaoise to Tullamore road.

A Laois Garda spokesperson confirmed that the cars "clipped" resulting in one car leaving the road.

An ambulance attended and the occupants were found to be luckily uninjured.

The road was partially closed for an hour and has since been reopened.

The junction described as "deadly" is in line for road safety works by Laois County Council if it can get funding from Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Below: a previous accident in 2018 at the junction.

It is heavily used by traffic seeking to avoid the bottleneck of Mountmellick. The town is recommended by experts for a bypass for several years.

The whole N80 road from Portlaoise to Mountmellick, also the scene of several accidents, is approved for €2.3million in repairs. It has been described as "very deficient in every respect" by Laois County Council CEO John Mulholland.