Road to important Laois businesses in 'very, very bad state'

Complaints are being made about a road that serves important businesses in Mountrath because it is in a ‘very very bad state’, according to a county councillor.

Cllr James Kelly, Independent, raised the issue of problems with the Mountrath Enterprise Park off the Portlaoise Road at a recent meeting with Laois County Council.

He tabled a motion calling on the local authority to carry out remedial works on the road that services. Cllr Kelly said the Metac training firm is among the businesses located in the park.

“There are some very important companies there…the road is in a very bad state,” he told officials and fellow councillors.

He said a lot of commercial vehicles use the road which is located off the Portlaoise Road.

“There have been complaints,” he said.

Cllr Kelly was backed by Cllr John King, Fine Gael who said a good appearance entices other business to a commercial area or industrial park.

In reply, Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, said the council’s maintenance crews will attend to this road to undertake the necessary repairs.

Cllr Kelly said he looks forward to this happening.

The issue was raised at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting in September.

Extensive work has been carried out on the roads in Mountrath in 2022 with more than €200,000 spent on resurfacing the Main Street.