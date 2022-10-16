Search

16 Oct 2022

Another big solar farm granted gets green light near Laois

solar power

Ireland seen to have potential for solar

Reporter:

Damian Moran

16 Oct 2022 4:53 PM

Another solar farm has been granted planning permission in Offaly not that far from the border with Laois.

Summit Solar has been granted planning permission for a construct a Solar PV Development at Broughal and Drinagh comprising of 55,000 photovoltaic panels, ten power hubs, a communications building, a sub station building, an equipment storage building and CCTV cameras. 

Offaly County Council granted permission for the development in the Kilcormac area with 18 conditions attached.

Among the conditions is a Development Contribution of €300,000 to be paid to Offaly County Council prior to commencement of development.

Offaly County Council's website it is the eighth solar farm given the green light in the county in the last two years with more in the planning system and other applications set to be lodged in the near future.

One of the largest solar farms granted permission by Offaly County Council is to be located at Greenhills and Wood in Rhode. Initially covering 132 hectares, permission was subsequently granted to extend the solar farm by close to another 23 hectares bringing the total size of the solar farm to almost 400 acres.

This development will nett Offaly County Council over €1.2 million in development contributions.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media