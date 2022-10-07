Laois fire crews tackle huge blaze which led to smoke warning

Firefighters from Kildare as well as Laois and dealt with a large fire in Athy which caused the public to be told to stay indoors due to the smoke that bellowed from the blaze.

The blaze broke at the rear of a former industrial premises on William Street in the town.

At one point, up to 30 firefighters from fire brigade units from Kildare, Carlow and Laois were involved in the fire-fighting operation, according to the Emergencytimes.ie website.

Kildare Fire Service said they were alerted to a fire at Kilkenny Road, Athy 1:57 am on October 7 2022.

They said firefighters from five fire stations attended at varying times with the Kildare Fire Service maintaining a presence at the site dealing with ongoing firefighting issues.

The warned that due to ongoing smoke plumes visible in Athy, all persons in the affected area are advised to stay indoors with their doors and windows closed.

Anybody in the affected area and those with underlying health condition who may feel unwell as a result of the ongoing conditions was advised to seek medical assistance.

Traffic was disrupted between Woodstock Street and the Barrowhouse Road junctions on the N78.

Heavy plumes of smoke can be seen from several kilometres away.

Local firefighters are still at the scene and managing the aftermath of the blaze.