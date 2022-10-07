BREAKING Laois Gardaí warn motorists on N80 after serious accident between Portlaoise and Stradbally

The Rock of Dunamase is a Laois landmark
Laois Gardaí have issued an urgent appeal to motorist to proceed with caution on the N80 between Stradbally and Portlaoise.
Gardaí and other emergency services are on the scene of a collision which took place on roads leading away from the national road in the vicinity of the famous Rock of Dunamase.
Gardaí have not yet confirmed the extent of the injuries but it is understood a number of people were involved in the collision which occurred on Friday, October 7.
