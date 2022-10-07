BREAKING: Pedestrian dies at foot of Laois landmark near busy Portlaoise to Stradbally road

A pedestrian has died in a collision in Laois near the famous Rock of Dunamase between Portlaoise and Stradbally.

Responding to enquiry from the Leinster Express / Laois Live, Gardaí in Portlaoise confirmed that the fatality occurred around 2pm on Friday, October 7.

Gardaí was not in a position to confirm further details as the circumstance of what happened continue to be investigated.

However, Gardaí appealed to anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the historic location around the time of the accident to contact them. They would particularly like to hear from anybody who was in the car park at the foot of the Rock to contact them.

A number of roads converge on the car park some of which lead to the N80 national road.

Gardaí had earlier asked the public to be cautious on the N80 as emergency services were on the scene of the incident. They asked that motorists continue to proceed with care at the location.