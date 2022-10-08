Pub gets licence extension for Laois GAA senior county final

Portarlington and O'Dempsey's face of in County Final at MW Hire O'Moore Park
A drinks extension was granted to The Thatch in Killenard ahead of the county final.
Solicitor Philip Meagher said the extension was required for a "proposed event after the county final".
He told Judge Andrew Cody that extension was requested for "the pub which is very close to O'Dempseys football ground."
The licence to serve on Sunday into Monday morning till 1am and from Monday until Tuesday morning at 1am.
O'Dempseys GAA face near neighbours Portarlington GAA in the final Laois GAA Senior Gaelic Football County Championship Final in MW Hire O'Moore Park on Sunday, October 9.
The scene of the explosion in Creeslough and (inset) Superintendent Liam Geraghty. Photos: Thomas Gallagher
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.