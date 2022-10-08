Gary Whelan wonder-score makes it three 2022 Championships for Clough Ballacolla

Clough Ballacolla won the 2022 Midlands Park Hotel Under 17 Hurling Championship in style of Friday night. A spectacular game of hurling culminated in the 62nd minute when Gary Whelan struck the match-winning point – from off his knees no less.

There were big expectations coming into the game. Both sides were battle-hardened having faced stiff competition in their respective Semi Finals, Clough Ballacolla overcoming Borris in Ossory Kilcotton, while The Harps had too much for Camross.

Clough Ballacolla 2-13

The Harps 0-18

As Samhain approaches, the full moon overhead made for an atmospheric night at MW Hire O’Moore Park. The Harps were greeted onto the field by a rousing chorus from their young fans, who were behind the goal, tirelessly waving their red and yellow flags. They added a great deal of noise and colour to the occasion all night.

The Harps came out the best of a scrappy opening ten minutes thanks to some great long-range scores and could have been further ahead had it not been not for an amazing close-range save in the fourth minute from goalkeeper, Peter Rafter. Clough Ballacolla worked their way back into the tie, Kevin Hyland leading the charge. The County player scored four first half frees but it was his point from play that stood out, driving the sliotar between the uprights from deep inside his own half.

The score came in the 28th minute of the first half, on the back of yet another close-range save from Peter Rafter. The Clough Ballacolla goalkeeper stopped no less than three certain goals in the opening thirty minutes. Both sides went hell-for-leather in a spirited first half and went in level at the break, 0-9 apiece.

What started as a low scoring, subdued second half was brought to life in the 52nd minute by a powerful, Tommy Brennan goal that rippled Ethan Lafferty’s net. The score was in stark contrast to Clough Ballacolla’s first goal, which Player of the Match, Kevin Hyland prodded home from the middle of a goalmouth scramble.

Ten magnificent minutes of hurling brought the game to a close, as Gary Whelan knocked over a point that will be remembered for quite some time by everyone in attendance. Liam Kirby had an outstanding night for The Harps, and his free on the 60th minute looked to have been enough to force the game into Extra Time. But Whelan’s piece of magic proved a fitting end to an enthralling final