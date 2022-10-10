Classic car restorer drove at 172kph in Laois

A classic car restorer who was caught driving at 172kmh in Laois will keep his licence if he pays €500 and a fine of €300.

Adam McIvor, 27, of Asdilis Lodge, Spricklestown, The Ward, Dublin admitted driving at 172kmh in a 120kmh zone on the motorway at Ballydavis, Portlaoise on November 20, 2021.

Sgt JJ Kirby said the original charge of dangerous driving related to the speed. The defendant had no previous convictions, he added.

Judge Andrew Cody reduced the charge to careless driving as the defendant had no previous.

Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client had worked in corporate finance but has now registered a company which restores classic cars.

On the date in question, “he was driving a car which he was not familiar with,” she explained. “He was watching the rev counter and not the speed gauge,” she added. Ms Fitzpatrick said the man employs three people in the business.

Judge Andrew Cody suggested a contribution. He put the case back to December 1 and said a €300 fine and no disqualification would apply “subject to the payment of €500.”