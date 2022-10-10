Council to extend 80kph Motorway limit in Laois

Laois County Council has announced a planned extension of the temporary 80kph motorway speed limit between Kill and Portlaoise.
The speed limit is being put in place between Junction 15 in Laois and Junction 14 in Kildare for phase two of M7 Monasterevin Pavement Inlay works from October 28 until November 11.
Laois County Council had initially said works would finish by Friday, October 28. However, they are now seeking to extend the deadline until Friday, November 11.
“In accordance with the provisions of Section 10 of the Roads Traffic Act 2004, Laois County Council and Kildare County Council hereby gives notice of its intention to reduce the speed limit to 80kph on the M7 motorway between Junction 15 (Easting 655411, Northing 704560) and where the M7 crosses the L7055 in the townland of Kill (Easting 664444, Northing 709463) with effect from the 28th October 2022 to the 11th November 2022, both dates inclusive,” the council stated.
A map showing the speed limit reduction is available at the offices of Laois County Council, County Hall, Portlaoise, during normal opening hours. The information is also be available to view at www.laois.ie.
