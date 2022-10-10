Search

10 Oct 2022

Official Laois book of condolences in Portlaoise for Cresslough explosion victims

Three people dead after Creeslough explosion

The scene after the explosion in Creeslough. Photo: North West Newspix

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

10 Oct 2022 10:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois people who wish to extend their sympathies to the families of victims and the community of Creeslough in Co Donegal can do so in County Hall Portlaoise this week

Laois County Council has announced that it will facilitate the public this week.

The council says that as a mark of respect to the victims of the Creeslough tragedy, a book of condolences will be opened at the offices of Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise from 10 am Tuesday, October 11th 2022 for all members of the public who may wish to sign it.

"Laois County Council would like to express deepest condolences to the victim’s families and friends at this very difficult time," said a statement.

Death toll could have been ‘twice as high’ if blast was five minutes earlier

Creeslough 'totally heartbroken' as almost €150,000 raised for families

A GoFundMe page, set up by an Australian-based Creeslough man, has passed €145,000 after ten people were killed in an explosion on Friday afternoon

Ten people were killed after an explosion in a services station in the heart of the coastal community on Friday, October 7. A number of other people were injured some critically.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media