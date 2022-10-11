Kinsella steps down as Courtwood manager

Eddie Kinsella has stepped down from his current role as Courtwood manager. The former All-Ireland final ref brings to an end his second tenure as manager having first taken charge of the club back in 2017.

This year Kinsella guided Courtwood to a fantastic run in the Laois championship. Courtwood reached the semi-finals of the competition which included defeating Graiguecullen, who were considered among the favorites for the championship.

A statement released from the club this morning detailed his success as a manager and his ability to integrate young players into the senior set-up

" Eddie has had an extremely successful tenure in charge on two occasions firstly by gaining promotion from intermediate to senior status, and also having secured memorable scalps over larger clubs in the last two seasons at senior level, against much more fancied opposition.

"A lot of the players would have been managed and coached by Eddie from juvenile level with St. Paul’s on to Courtwood and also with the Laois under 20’s and a number of these players continue to impress for both county and for their respective clubs throughout the various championship campaigns.

"We know the demands of management for those who manage their own club can be particularly challenging and we hope Eddie can enjoy participating as a spectator long into the future as a Courtwood supporter."

A representative from the club has also confirmed that it was always the intention of Eddie to step down at the end of this year.

"Eddie has left the senior team in very good shape and he is delighted to do so. Of course, we would have been delighted for him to stay on as manager, but it was always his intention to step down at the end of this year. "