Search

11 Oct 2022

HSE seeks planning retention for Abbeyleix Hospital

No funding, no progress and further delays at Abbeyleix Hospital

Abbeyleix Hospital

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

11 Oct 2022 2:00 PM

The HSE has applied for planning retention for a major development at Abbeyleix Community Hospital. 

The development included the reconfiguration and extension at the north wing of the community nursing unit on the Ballinakill Road in Abbeyleix.

The development now accommodates ten ensuite bedrooms and additional accommodation including a dining room and staff support rooms. 

The Abbeyleix Community Nursing Unit was saved from closure following a major community campaign over a decade ago. While the unit was saved, the building required work in order for it to brought up to standard. 

The HSE's planning application sets out the work in the application for retention. It states that the development sought to “reconfigure and extend existing multiple occupancy bedroom and ancillary accommodation at the north wing of Abbeyleix Community Nursing Unit which now provides 10 No. individual en-suite bedrooms and ancillary accommodation including dining room and staff support rooms and associated landscaped areas; and for the reconfiguration of the main access lobby and associated landscaped areas.”

The application for retention was lodged with Laois County Council on Monday, October 10. A decision on the development is expected to be made by Sunday, December 4.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media