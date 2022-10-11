HSE seeks planning retention for Abbeyleix Hospital

Abbeyleix Hospital
The HSE has applied for planning retention for a major development at Abbeyleix Community Hospital.
The development included the reconfiguration and extension at the north wing of the community nursing unit on the Ballinakill Road in Abbeyleix.
The development now accommodates ten ensuite bedrooms and additional accommodation including a dining room and staff support rooms.
The Abbeyleix Community Nursing Unit was saved from closure following a major community campaign over a decade ago. While the unit was saved, the building required work in order for it to brought up to standard.
The HSE's planning application sets out the work in the application for retention. It states that the development sought to “reconfigure and extend existing multiple occupancy bedroom and ancillary accommodation at the north wing of Abbeyleix Community Nursing Unit which now provides 10 No. individual en-suite bedrooms and ancillary accommodation including dining room and staff support rooms and associated landscaped areas; and for the reconfiguration of the main access lobby and associated landscaped areas.”
The application for retention was lodged with Laois County Council on Monday, October 10. A decision on the development is expected to be made by Sunday, December 4.
