Mountmellick kid wins silver at Kickboxing world championship in Italy

12-year-old Edward Comerford has just won a silver medal at the WAKO World Kickboxing Championships in Jesolo, Italy.
Edward started kickboxing at the age of five and instantly loved the sport. His dedication and desire have only grown stronger throughout the years. At the age of twelve, he has already been an Irish National Champion twice.
In preparation for the championships, he traveled to Tallaght to train five times a week under the guidance of Ireland head coach Dave Heffernan of Tallaght Martial Arts. Read More below pics
He produced some of the best fighting of his life and outlasted a large number of athletes in his division. He defeated three opponents on his way to the final, these were from Canada, South Africa, and Great Britain. He just narrowly lost out to a Bulgarian fighter in the final.
As the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO) is now fully recognized by the International Olympic Committee Edward’s ultimate goal is to take part in the Olympics with the possibility of winning Gold for his country.
