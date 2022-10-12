Shock and sadness at sudden death of Mountmellick Credit Union Manager

The sudden death of Mountmellick Credit Union Manager Colm Heslin has caused widespread shock and sadness in the area.

The immensely popular Credit Union Manager suffered a suspected heart attack while working in Mountmellick on Tuesday. Despite the best efforts of emergency services, Mr Heslin, who was just 51 years old, didn’t survive.

The Kildare native was Manager of Mountmellick and Rathangan Credit Unions and had worked in Mountmellick for the past nine years.

Chairperson of Mountmellick Credit Union Elizabeth Moore said Mr Heslin was like a family member.

“He will be very, very sadly missed by the board and staff at Mountmellick and Rathangan Credit Unions,” she said.

Describing Mr Heslin as being “devoted” to the credit union movement, Ms Moore said his death has left “a huge void. A huge loss.Such an approachable gentleman at all times to everybody. A kind individual.”

She said staff were devastated by his death. “We are just trying to come to terms with it. It is dreadful,” she remarked. “He will be a huge, huge loss to the Credit Union movement.”

Laois Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan said there was "shock and sadness around the town at the news". He offered his condolences to the family at this sad time.

Local Councillor Paddy Bracken said Mr Heslin’s death had been met with “widespread shock” in the area. He described Mr Heslin as a very decent man.

Mr Heslin, who lived in Castleroe, Maganey, Kildare is predeceased by his brother Ollie. He will be sadly missed by his fiancèe Michelle, his mother Mary, father Mick, brothers Terence and Fergal, Michelle's parents Jim and Rita Kemmy, sisters-in-law Sophia, Averil and Maire, nephews Seth, Caleb, Fionn, nieces Amelia, Elodie, Isabella, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

His funeral arrangements will be published at a later date.