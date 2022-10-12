Mourners gather in midlands for wake of man killed in Kerry cemetery

MOURNERS are gathering in Tullamore this evening for the private wake of Tom Dooley who died after a fatal attack in Kerry.

Mr Dooley had strong family connections in Tullamore and people are sympathising at O'Reilly's funeral home on Harbour Street.

One car parked nearby had a large sticker on its back windscreen with a photograph of the deceased accompanied by text saying: “Heaven, Worlds Greatest, Big Tom Dooley”.

It is understood a public period of repose will take place tomorrow (Wednesday) before Mr Dooley's funeral on Thursday.

Mr Dooley who is was aged 43 and a father of seven from Killarney, was killed when he was attending a funeral with his wife at Rath cemetery, Tralee last Wednesday, October 5.

Gardai are investigating the circumstances of his death and Mr Dooley's brother Patrick Dooley (35), Arbutus Grove, Killarney and his first cousin, also called Thomas Dooley (41), Bay 10, Halting Site, Carrigrohane, Co Cork have been charged with his murder.

A third man, aged in his 40s, has also been arrested as part of the garda investigation.