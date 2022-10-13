Search

13 Oct 2022

Laois TD leads scrutiny of €3 billion broadband plan

Laois TD leads scrutiny of €3 billion broadband plan

Spending on the national scheme to be checked

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

13 Oct 2022 9:00 AM

Spending on rolling out high speed internet access to Laois and other counties through the National Broadband Plan is on the agenda of Laois Offaly TD Brian Stanley when he leads other TDs in the scrutiny of the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications in the Dáil.

The Committee of Public Accounts (PAC) meets in public on Thursday, 13 October, to examine the Report on the Accounts of the Public Services 2021: Chapter 9 - Implementation of the National Broadband Plan and from the 2021 Appropriation Accounts for the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications. 

The Comptroller and Auditor General, Mr Seamus McCarthy, and officials from the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications led by the Secretary General and Accounting Officer for the Department, Mr Mark Griffin will be there.

During the afternoon session, beginning at 1.30pm, the Committee will consider correspondence and other business of the Committee. 

Sinn Féin's Brian Stanley is the Committee Cathaoirleach. He explained what's on the agenda.

“The Department’s expenditure in 2021 amounted to €664 million, an increase of €236 million on the previous year, the majority of which related to increased spending on the National Retrofit Scheme, the National Broadband Plan and landfill remediation.

“Particular areas of interest for the Committee include the transfer of €160 million to the Energy Efficiency National Fund in December 2021, and the review of the capacity review of the National Cyber Security Centre ordered last year, which recommended that the number of staff in the NCSC be increased by 20 by the end of this year. 

“The Committee will also examine Chapter 9 of the C&AG’s Report on the Accounts of the Public Services 2021 relating to the Implementation of the National Broadband Plan. The infrastructure deployment plan is currently about 12 months behind schedule, with much of the delay attributed to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

“Matters for examination include the oversight arrangements for the rollout of the NBP, risk sharing arrangements   between the State and National Broadband Ireland, and performance reporting including key milestones in the rollout nationwide. The Committee looks forward to discussing these issues and related matters with Mr Griffin and his team,” he said.

Laois Gardai give safety talks at schools ahead of Halloween

The meeting starts 9.30am in Committee Room 3 of Leinster House and can be viewed live on Oireachtas TV via smartphone App, available for Apple and Android devices.

Funding boost for community centres across Laois

The PAC is a standing committee of Dáil Éireann which focuses on ensuring public services are run efficiently and achieve value for money. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media