Laois TD leads scrutiny of €3 billion broadband plan

Spending on rolling out high speed internet access to Laois and other counties through the National Broadband Plan is on the agenda of Laois Offaly TD Brian Stanley when he leads other TDs in the scrutiny of the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications in the Dáil.

The Committee of Public Accounts (PAC) meets in public on Thursday, 13 October, to examine the Report on the Accounts of the Public Services 2021: Chapter 9 - Implementation of the National Broadband Plan and from the 2021 Appropriation Accounts for the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications.

The Comptroller and Auditor General, Mr Seamus McCarthy, and officials from the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications led by the Secretary General and Accounting Officer for the Department, Mr Mark Griffin will be there.

During the afternoon session, beginning at 1.30pm, the Committee will consider correspondence and other business of the Committee.

Sinn Féin's Brian Stanley is the Committee Cathaoirleach. He explained what's on the agenda.

“The Department’s expenditure in 2021 amounted to €664 million, an increase of €236 million on the previous year, the majority of which related to increased spending on the National Retrofit Scheme, the National Broadband Plan and landfill remediation.

“Particular areas of interest for the Committee include the transfer of €160 million to the Energy Efficiency National Fund in December 2021, and the review of the capacity review of the National Cyber Security Centre ordered last year, which recommended that the number of staff in the NCSC be increased by 20 by the end of this year.

“The Committee will also examine Chapter 9 of the C&AG’s Report on the Accounts of the Public Services 2021 relating to the Implementation of the National Broadband Plan. The infrastructure deployment plan is currently about 12 months behind schedule, with much of the delay attributed to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Matters for examination include the oversight arrangements for the rollout of the NBP, risk sharing arrangements between the State and National Broadband Ireland, and performance reporting including key milestones in the rollout nationwide. The Committee looks forward to discussing these issues and related matters with Mr Griffin and his team,” he said.

The meeting starts 9.30am in Committee Room 3 of Leinster House and can be viewed live on Oireachtas TV via smartphone App, available for Apple and Android devices.

The PAC is a standing committee of Dáil Éireann which focuses on ensuring public services are run efficiently and achieve value for money.