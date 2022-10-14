Europe wants young Laois volunteers - find out more at a Portlaoise meeting

Young people in Laois will be able to find out how they can avail of volunteer opportunities in Europe at an upcoming meeting in Portlaoise.
Europe Direct welcomes people aged 18-30 years to a meeting to find out more at Portlaoise Library for an information session on Wednesday, October 19 at 7.00pm.
Portlaoise Library says all are welcome.
