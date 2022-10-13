Phenomenal support sees global fundraiser for Laois man's family edge near target

The international fundraising campaign to help the family of a Portarlington man who is suffering from aggressive Motor Neurone Disease has reached an important milestone.

The so-called Fight For Johnny's Girls campaign has crossed the AUD $700k threshold in the ongoing efforts to raise €750,000 for the wife an family of Johnny McCowen.

The news was revealed on the campaign's social media campaign where people were thanked for their efforts for the family who now live in Australia.

"It has taken phenomenal support from an army of people around the globe to get us this far. The overwhelming support that the campaign has received since we launched on July 1st is testament to the man that Johnny is.

"Throughout his life, Johnny has made -and maintained -friendships. Those friendships have resulted in fundraising events being set up not only in Ireland, but around the world.

"The goodwill and warm wishes towards Johnny, Sherie, Darcy and Riley is truly heart warming. Friends, acquaintances and total strangers have supported the family with messages, likes and comments on social media- and by donating generously.

"Thank you for your support.

"Every donation brings Johnny closer to realising his dream to provide a home for his girls. We haven't reached our goal yet. With your help, we'll get there," concluded the post.

The people of Port have played a huge role in the fundraising effort with the latest event planned by Portarlington GAA.

This Saturday, October 15 old rivalries will be reignited as a Laois and Offaly over-40 selection square off in McCann Park with all proceeds going to Fight For Johnny's Girls.

There will be a bake sale on the day too, with all money collected also going to the family.

The organisers hope you'll come along and support, or alternatively make your donations online via GoFundMe here.