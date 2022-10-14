Death Notices for Laois - Friday, October 14, 2022

John O'Connell - Spink

The death took place on Wednesday, October 12 of John O'Connell of Boleybeg, Spink, Abbeyleix.



Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son Matthew, daughter Claire, daughter-in-law Ann-Marie, granddaughters Ava and Katie, sisters Sadie (Walsh), Maureen O' Connell and Kathleen (Goucher), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his son Matthew's residence eircode R32 P895 on Friday from 2pm. with Rosary at 9pm.Removal to St. Lazerian's Church, Knock for Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Ballinakill Cemetery.

Liam Delaney - Ballaghmore

The death took place on Wednesday, October 12 of Liam Delaney of Swords, Dublin and formerly of Ballaghmore, and late of the Silver Lining, Dublin Airport and Malahide Castle.

Passed away after a brave fight in the wonderful care of Beneavin Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Yvonne and predeceased by his son-in-law David. Very sadly missed by his loving wife, loving daughters Karen and Deirdre, his adored grandsons Tristin and Brandon, brother Joe, sister Mary, also remembering his late brother John, he will be sadly missed by his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home on Thursday, 13th October, from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Finian’s Church, Rivervalley, Swords on Friday morning for 10am Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium.

A live stream of Liam’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-finians-river-valley-parish

Carmel Keogh - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, October 12 of Carmel Keogh (née Shortall) of Kilbarrack, Dublin and previously of Portarlington.

Died after a short illness at Beaumont Hospital. Predeceased by her son Michael. Dearly beloved wife of Michael and dear mother of Deirdre, Bernadette, Brian, Declan, Clare and Paschal. Cherished grandmother of Leanne, Jennifer, Keith, Emmet, Tom, Seán, Lucy and Martha. Carmel will be forever missed by her husband, children, grandchildren, sons-in-law John and Paul, daughter-in-law Rhona, sisters Marie, Jean and Bernie, brother-in-law Martin, sister-in-law Sissy, her many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock on Friday (Oct. 14th) from 2pm to 4pm. Removal on Saturday morning to Holy Trinity Church, Donaghmede arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery.

A live stream of Carmel’s funeral Mass can be found on the following link

https://holytrinityparish.ie/live/