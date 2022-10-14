All This Weekends CCFL Fixtures

Saturday, October 15th All games at 2.30 unless stated
Under 17 Premier Division Portlaoise v Mountmellick Utd; Rossleighan Park Portlaoise;
Under 17 Division 1 Kinnegad Juniors v Emo Celtic; Lagan Park Kinnegad; Temple Villa v Clonaslee Utd; TP Hickey Park Mount Temple;
Under 19 Premier Division Mountmellick Utd v Abbeyleix Ath; Conor Davis Park Mountmellick;
Under 19 Division 1 Emo Celtic v Portlaoise; Community Centre Emo; Gallen Utd v Stradbally Town; Brosna Press Park Ferbane;
Sunday, October 16th All games at 11.00 unless stated
Senior Division
Mountmellick Utd A v Birr Town A; Conor Davis Park, Mountmellick;
Division 1
Clonaslee Utd v Towerhill Rovers; Community Centre, Clonaslee;
Gallen Utd v Abbeyleix Athletic; Brosna Press Park, Ferbane; Inny FC v Stradbally Town; Community Grounds Street,
Rosenallis AFC v Portlaoise; The Grove, Rosenallis;
Division 3A
Cloneygowan Celtic v Rosenallis B; Fenter Park; Killeigh;
Emo Celtic v Mountmellick Utd B; Community Centre, Emo;
Women's Division
Mountmellick Utd v Ballymackey FC; 2.00; Conor Davis Park, Bay Road, Mountmellick;
Stonepark Longford v Portlaoise; 2.00; UCL Harps Grounds, Dernafest;
