15 Oct 2022

Allegedly had €7,500 cocaine in underwear in Laois

Man in his 30s to appear before Portlaoise District Court following €1m drugs seizure

15 Oct 2022 1:53 PM

A man appeared in court accused of having cocaine worth €7,500 in his underwear at Cosby Hall in Stradbally last month. 

Dylan Sage, 27, of 1456 Assumpta Villas, Kildare town appeared before a sitting of Portlaoise District Court. 

Sgt JJ Kirby said the defendant allegedly “had cocaine in his underwear” at Cosby Hall, Stradbally on September 2 last. He said the alleged value was €7,500.

Sgt Kirby said gardai don’t yet have directions from the Director of Public Prosecution. 

Judge Andrew Cody granted legal aid and adjourned the case until January 19 by consent.

