16 Oct 2022

Italian chef growing cannabis in Laois

16 Oct 2022 10:23 AM

An Italian chef began growing cannabis to self medicate a back injury, a sitting of Portlaoise District Court was told.

Mario Morabito, 55, of 11 Lough Gate, Portarlington  admitted having the drugs at his address on July 2 last year. 

Sgt JJ Kirby said gardai searched the property in Portarlington and recovered cannabis, including plants, valued at €2,000. He said the man has no previous convictions and was co-operative.

Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said “the defendant injured his back. He previously worked as a chef.”

Mr Fitzgerald said his client wasn’t happy with his prescribed medication and “experimented with cannabis and found it was the best.” 

“There was no distribution element in relation to financial gain,” he said. The man is “not working now and he realises he can’t self medicate,” added Mr Fitzgerald. 

 Judge Andrew Cody said he wanted to give the defendant a chance to engage with the probation services. He put the case back to Portlaoise District Court on January 19 for the purpose of a probation and welfare report. 

 

