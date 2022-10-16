Laois Offaly Gardai issue appeal as car stolen in burglary

Gardaí are investigating
Laois Offay Gardai have appealed for information in relation to a burglary and car theft in the midlands.
Gardai said a blue 142LS registered Nissan Qashqai was stolen when a house was burgled in Edenderry, Co Offaly last night.
According to Gardai, the burglary took place in Greenwood Park sometime after 6pm on Saturday evening.
Pic credit Laois Offaly Gardai. Pictured above: An image of the stolen car
They are appealing for anyone with information to contact Gardai at Edenderry Garda Station on 046 97 31290.
