18 Oct 2022

Portlaoise householders want 'residents only' parking signs

Triogue Place, Portlaoise. Image: Google Maps

Lynda Kiernan

17 Oct 2022 10:23 PM

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Residents in a Portlaoise cul de sac are calling for signs to stop non-residents parking and blocking them.

The small estate of Triogue Place is on the Timahoe Road. It recently got double yellow lines around the entrance so illegal parkers can be fined, but the problem is still going on.

Now Cllr Thomasina Connell has rowed in behind them, and is requesting Laois County Council to erect 'Residents Only' signs.

"A lot of non-residents are parking there. We don't want to have to get into a situation of parking discs, but a sign is needed to say Residents Only. They find that their spaces are gone, taken by non-residents. 

"They will be glad of a sign, we can see how we go before bringing in the heavies," Cllr Thomasina Connell said.

Laois in the frame for jobs as IDA buys land in Portlaoise

She tabled a motion to the September meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District requesting the signs. The council will meet her at the location, while Town Manager Simon Walton said there should be "no problem" in putting up the signs.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald had seconded the motion.

"We got double yellow lines but unfortunately people are still parking," she said.

Mr Walton said "it is an offence to park" on double yellow lines at any time.

"There is obviously a need for some legitimate residential parking so we could provide residents only parking in combination with the lines," he said.

