18 Oct 2022

Community hub development plans approved in Laois village

Cullohill

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

17 Oct 2022 10:53 PM

Cullohill Community Council has been granted planning approval to build a community hub in the village. 

The planning application, which included the refurbishment of an existing derelict building, was granted by Laois County Council subject to 14 conditions. 

The application lodged with Laois County Council sought to  “refurbish existing derelict dwelling, carry out modifications to existing outbuilding, construct single storey structures to link the derelict dwelling and the outbuilding, in order to create a community hub center, providing capacity for remote working, cooking and food preparation, a coffee dock and dining space, around an external courtyard area, with related back up facilities, an effluent treatment system and percolation area and associated site works.”

The plans were objected to by Paschal Bergin, who runs a local service station. He expressed concern about the potential impact such a development could have on his business and said he felt he had no choice but to object.

“As you know Cullohill is a very small village with a small population and since the bypass no longer has good passing trade. Our business has been under pressure in recent years with the bypass Brexit and covid which has brought about the arrival of the horsebox coffee docks of which there are two in the village. There is also a coffee shop at the pet farm,” he explained in his submission to the council.  

“We feel the proposal for another coffee dock and dining room targeting passing trade and trading from 8 am to 9pm is a step too far and feel we might not survive after 25 years of service in the village. I feel this is a direct attack.com my business as there has been no communication with us on the matter nor has there been any community discussion about this,” Mr Bergin said in his objection to the council.

