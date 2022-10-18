MISSING PERSON: Gardaí appeal as man goes missing near Laois border

Rafal Waligora is described as 5ft 9” in height. He was last seen on Saturday afternoon in the Newbridge area but failed to return home. His family are concerned for his wellbeing.
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 42-year-old Rafal Waligora, who is missing from his home in Newbridge, Co Kildare since Saturday, October 15, 2022.
Rafal Waligora is described as 5ft 9” in height, with short brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen on Saturday afternoon in the Newbridge area but failed to return home.
His family are concerned for his wellbeing and have asked Gardaí to assist in locating him.
Anyone with information that can assist Gardaí in locating Rafal asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431212, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
Rafal Waligora is described as 5ft 9” in height. He was last seen on Saturday afternoon in the Newbridge area but failed to return home. His family are concerned for his wellbeing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.