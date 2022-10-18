This week's Laois GAA Club fixtures including provincial outings

20-10-2022 (Thurs)
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football “B” Championship Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
LOETB CoE (1) 19:15 Ballylinan v St Pauls
21-10-2022 (Fri)
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:15 Portlaoise v Na Fianna Og
22-10-2022 (Sat)
AIB Leinster Club Intermediate Football Championship Round 1 (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Kennedy Park New Ross 13:30 St Mogue’s Fethard (Wex) v The Heath (Laois)
AIB Leinster Club Junior Football Championship Round 1 (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Crettyard 13:30 Barrowhouse (Laois) v Straffan (Kildare)
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football “A1” Championship Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
LOETB CoE (1) 12:00 Killeshin v Park Ratheniska
Laois Shopping Centre U20 B Hurling Championship Group A Round 2
Timahoe 16:00 Clonaslee St Manmans V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe
Laois Shopping Centre U20 B Hurling Championship Group B Round 2
Ballinakill 17:00 Ballinakill Ballypickas V Rosenallis
23.10.2022 (Sun)
AIB Leinster Club Senior Football Championship Round 1 (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Chadwicks Wexford Park 14:00 Castletown (Wexford) v Portarlington (Laois)
Laois Shopping Centre U20 Hurling Championship Group A Round 2
Rathdowney 12:00 Rathdowney Errill V Clough-Ballacolla
Borris in Ossory 12:00 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V Camross
Laois Shopping Centre U20 B Hurling Championship Group A Round 2
Rathleague 12:00 Portlaoise V St Fintan's Mountrath
Laois Shopping Centre U20 B Hurling Championship Group B Round 2
Castletown 12:00 Castletown V Na Fianna
Rafal Waligora is described as 5ft 9” in height. He was last seen on Saturday afternoon in the Newbridge area but failed to return home. His family are concerned for his wellbeing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.