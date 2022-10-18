No excuse anymore for some of Portlaoise's dog walkers

New bin installed beside the dispenser.
Laois County Council has invested heavily in a bin which removes any lingering excuses dog walkers on one of Portlaoise's busies walking routes might have for dumping their doggie bags.
A new compactor bin which costs thousands of euro as been installed in recent days right beside a mutt mitt dog poo bag dispenser on the Stradbally Road.
It is not clear if the bin is a direct result of what has been happening at dispenser points on walking routes in the town. Dog walkers have been dumping the bags after cleaning up after their pets in the dispensers. When the dispensers were full the bags were thrown on the ground around the poles which hold the dispensers.
Public representatives in Portlaoise have called for bins to be installed at the dispensers to deal with the problem.
The dispensers are a joint initiative between the local authority and Portlaoise Tidy Towns. The Council has invested heavily in compactor bins that are solar powered in recent years.
Helen O'Donnell, Laois Scholar Ella Byrne of Scoil Chríost Rí, Simon Harris TD and Naughton Founders. Pic Kieran Harnett
Cahir Healy, Brian Glynn and Zac Tuohy celebrate winning the Laois SFC Final Arles-Kilcruise vs Portlaoise at O'Moore Park, Portlaoise, Co. Laois
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.